Mohamed DIOP, The super logistician

(Business in Cameroon) - Although it has lost the container terminal deal for the port of Douala, the Bolloré group's footprint remains strong on Cameroon's economy. The multinational is at the heart of transport and logistics in all key sectors of the economy: wood, mining, oil and gas, telecommunications, food, and consumer products, health, and humanitarian aid. Within this organization, Mohamed Diop holds the position of regional director for the Gulf of Guinea, with residence in Cameroon.

The man, with more than 22 years of experience in transport and terminal operations, is responsible for ensuring the smooth running of all these activities. With his 5,000 employees across the country (Douala, Kribi, Yaoundé, Ngaoundéré, Bélabo, and Garoua), the graduate in project management (Sup de Co Marrakech) and economic diagnosis of firms facing international competition (Grenoble Alpes University) operates port concessions (Société d'exploitation des parcs à bois du Cameroun, Kribi Conteneurs Terminal) and rail concessions (Camrail), to name but a few.

In 2019, the Bolloré group’s subsidiary Camrail transported 1.6 million tons of goods while Kribi Conteneurs Terminal handled 157,000 containers.