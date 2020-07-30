Marthe Angéline MINJA, Chief Investment Facilitator

(Business in Cameroon) - As Director-General of the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), this administrator, who studied at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and the Neuilly-sur-Seine Business School in France, is in charge of promoting Cameroon as a destination for investors. Marthe Angéline Minja is entrusted with implementing the 2013 law on incentives for private investment in the country. Her role will be even more crucial with the government’s decision to focus on increasing the local supply of mass consumption products and inputs for agribusinesses.

A little more than six years after the effective implementation of this law, IPA announced last May it has signed 225 agreements with various national and foreign investors for cumulative investment intentions of XAF3,846 billion and about 74,000 projected jobs. The former Secretary-General at the Ministry of Tourism will now have to make sure the promises materialize. So far, 40% of the projects covered by these agreements have been launched according to IPA’s figures.