Mathurin KAMDEM, The architect of Douala Grand Mall

(Business in Cameroon) - In September 2020, the largest Mall in Central Africa will open not far from the Douala airport, in the Cameroonian economic capital. The designer of this imposing infrastructure built on 18,000 m2, with 160 shops, combining commercial and leisure activities, is Mathurin Kamdem. This engineer quit an enviable senior management position at Bouygues in France to put his expertise at the service of his country.

The Douala Grand Mall & Business Park, his very first investment, is expected to create 4,500 jobs. The second phase of the project is underway and includes the construction of a five-star hotel and an office park opposite the Mall. For this project valued at XAF80 billion, Mathurin Kamdem raised funds from the project partner British investment fund Actis. Better still, the Douala Grand Mall & Business Park, whose current occupancy rate is close to 70% (with a projection of 100% by the end of 2020), will inject a total of XAF30 billion into the local economy through various equipment purchases and service payments.