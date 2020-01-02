logoBC
Cameroon loses XAF60 bln annually by exporting raw logs, CED expert says

(Business in Cameroon) - The Centre for Environment and Development (CED), a Cameroonian NGO based in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, has just published a study entitled “Interdire l’exportation de grumes” (Banning the Export of Logs) in Cameroon.

According to Achille Wankeu, a researcher who conducted the study for CED, formal timber production in Cameroon grew steadily from the 1960s until the second half of the 1990s, when it exceeded 3.5 million cubic metres then dropped to about 2 million cubic meters with the entry into force of the 1994 law and the 1995 implementing decree. Between 2006 and 2017, average production was about 2.3 million cubic metres. “In 2018, we reached the record level of 3.5 million cubic metres,” the researcher notes.

Mr. Wankeu adds that, at the same time, the volume of logs exported by Cameroon gradually fell between 1998 and the early 2000s due to an induced effect of the 1994 law. But from 2005 onwards, there has been a steady increase in the volume of exports. From less than 200,000 m3 in 2005, it rose to 900,000 m3  in 2017 and to 800,000 m3 in 2018. Of the more than 11.8 million m3 of logs and sawn timber exported by Cameroon between 2010 and 2018, logs represent 54% and sawn timber 46%.

We note this increase in the export of logs due to a 1999 ordinance which states that the exploitation of logs can continue within the framework of the promotion of certain species. The list of these species, the rates of the surtax and its terms of application are set by regulation,” the researcher explains. He reveals that the analysis of the financial impact shows a loss of about XAF60 billion each year due to the export of raw logs, of which XAF10 billion represents taxes and duties.

According to the CED, out of the 160 wood processing units operating nationwide, 124 are limited to first processing, 25 to second processing and 11 carry out third processing. All of these create about 25,000 jobs.

Processing at least to the second degree would improve the forest sector's contribution to employment. The forest sector would contribute 8% of all jobs instead of 2% as it is currently represented,”  Achille Wankeu says.

Sylvain Andzongo

