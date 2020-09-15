logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 September 2020 -
Cameroon: 73% of woods supplied in the domestic market comes from illegal sources (FAO)

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:42

(Business in Cameroon) - Access to legal timber is still a major constraint for the development of SMEs in the Cameroonian timber processing industry. This is revealed by a note recently published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), through its FAO-EU Flegt program.

 "The proportion of sawn timber from legal sources supplied in the domestic market is estimated at only 27% of the total volume of timber in circulation in the markets of the country's main cities. The remaining 73%, therefore, represents the share of illegal wood supplied to the domestic market and its operators," the note reveals.

Therefore, FAO is trying to reverse the trend with its FAO-UE Flegt program. It indicates that in that regard, in 2016, it helped 142 operators in the secondary wood processing industry comply with legal provisions. In 2019, 140 operators (including 26 women) were sensitized by the federation of secondary wood processing operators Fecaprobois.

Also with the support of Fecaprobois and in collaboration with the chamber of commerce, 35 operators and 142 SMEs, secondary wood processing operators, and members of forest communities in northern Cameroon were provided with training on legal requirements in the industry.   

S.A.

