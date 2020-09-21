logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 September 2020 -
Wood

Congo basin countries to prohibit raw wood exports by Jan 1, 2022

Congo basin countries to prohibit raw wood exports by Jan 1, 2022
  • Comments   -   Monday, 21 September 2020 12:12

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 18, 2020, the Ministers of Forest, Industries, and Environment of the Central African region validated a decision prohibiting countries of the Congo basin from exporting raw timber starting from January 1, 2022. The decision was validated during a videoconference of the said Ministers (under the supervision of Cameroon’s Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Jules Doret Ndongo).

To support the measure, the ministries decided that special economic zones will be created for primary, secondary, and tertiary wood processing industries. The ministers also validated the decision to create a Regional Committee for the Sustainable Industrialization of the Timber Sector in the Congo Basin (Crib) as well as the regulation on the development of forest plantations.

Also, they validated the decision to designate the International School of Agriculture and Woodwork (Esiamb) as a sub-regional university institution dedicated to vocational woodworking training.

At the end of the videoconference, they recommended that the Council of Ministers of the Central African Economic Union should adopt these decisions to make them community decisions.

They also suggested the CEMAC Commission should develop guidelines on forest taxation. These guidelines will then be incorporated into member countries’ national legislations to achieve harmonized forest taxation within the community space.

S.A.

back to top

Congo basin countries to prohibit raw wood exports by Jan 1, 2022

congo-basin-countries-to-prohibit-raw-wood-exports-by-jan-1-2022
On September 18, 2020, the Ministers of Forest, Industries, and Environment of the Central African region validated a decision prohibiting countries of...

Cameroon: Germany disburses XAF1.96 bln to boost decentralization and connectivity in rural communities

cameroon-germany-disburses-xaf1-96-bln-to-boost-decentralization-and-connectivity-in-rural-communities
The German Embassy in Cameroon informs that the Federal Government of Germany has disbursed €3 million (XAF1.96 billion) to boost its commitment to...

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC seeks intruder alarm system suppliers for its Limbé and Pointe Noire branches

cemac-central-bank-beac-seeks-intruder-alarm-system-suppliers-for-its-limbe-and-pointe-noire-branches
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently launched a regional selection to identify firms that will supply, install and configure (the services...

Cameroon imported XAF390 bln worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019 (INS)

cameroon-imported-xaf390-bln-worth-of-perfumes-cosmetics-chemicals-and-pharmaceuticals-in-2019-ins
Cameroon imported XAF390.01 billion worth of perfumes, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in 2019. According to the National Insititute for...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: French group Duval plans investments in the real estate, microfinance, and insurance sectors

Cameroon recorded over 14,600 tons season-over-season drop in cocoa sales during the 2019-2020 season

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Customs authorities to set a single window and automate their public auction processes by Dec 31, 2021

CEMAC: Boosted by the coronavirus pandemic, long-term securities made up 53.6% of overall issuance in Q2-2020

foreign-exchange-regulation-cameroon-transferred-its-oil-and-mining-contracts-to-the-beac-the-imf-reveals

Foreign exchange regulation: Cameroon transferred its oil and mining contracts to the BEAC, the IMF reveals

cameroon-sheep-breeding-community-mbororos-challenges-a-temporary-concession-of-100-000-hectares-in-the-adamaoua

Cameroon: Sheep-breeding community Mbororos challenges a temporary concession of 100,000 hectares in the Adamaoua

beac-launches-webinar-to-explain-how-companies-can-successfully-get-listed-on-the-cemac-unified-stock-exchange

Beac launches webinar to explain how companies can successfully get listed on the CEMAC unified stock exchange

camair-co-paul-biya-instructs-quick-operation-resumption-and-a-shift-to-domestic-flights

Camair-Co: Paul Biya instructs quick operation resumption and a shift to domestic flights

gaz-du-cameroun-records-unaudited-revenues-of-cfaf11-4-bln-for-fy2019

Gaz du Cameroun records unaudited revenues of CFAF11.4 bln for FY2019

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Glencore sues SONARA before English courts over alleged dues

Rice variety IR46 is by far the best of all the varieties consumed in Cameroon,” Semry’s general director says

next
prev