Cemac: the prices of raw timber resisted the overall decreasing trend induced by the COVID-19 in Q2-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Between April and June 2020, CEMAC wood exports were affected by the coronavirus crisis raging the world. Indeed, according to the commodities price index published by the central bank BEAC, the prices of forest products dropped by 1% during Q2-2020.

The drop would have been worse, but for a 9.9% rise in the price of raw timber, the BEAC explains. This rise shows that the demand for these types of woods was high during the period, at a time the Lake Chad Basin countries are planning to prohibit the exportation of raw timber to prompt forest operators to process the woods for more local added-value.

The prices of the remaining type of woods dropped during the period as has been the case for almost all the commodities exported by the region. According to the report, the prices of sawn wood, plywood, and veneer dropped by 3.1%.

BRM