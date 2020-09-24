logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 September 2020 -
Wood

Cameroon is the 2nd most active country on the Open Timber Portal

Cameroon is the 2nd most active country on the Open Timber Portal
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:49

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is the 2nd most active country on the “Open Timber Portal ” (OTP) which promotes transparency in forestry activities worldwide. With over 600 users, the country comes just after the USA (which has about 1,900 users). It precedes the UK, France, Italy, Belgium, DRC, and Congo.   

The “OTP compiles information from three different sources: official concession boundaries and the list of registered timber producers from the government, documents uploaded voluntarily by timber producers to demonstrate compliance, and observations by third party forest monitors.

Initiated by the World Ressources Institute (WRI) in collaboration with various organizations, the OTP was deployed in Cameroon from September 2018 to August 2019 in the framework of a project funded by the FAO (under the FAO-UE Flegt) and executed by the Field Legality Advisory Group (Flag).

During the execution period, the project helped unroll the OTP in Cameroon by including authorities in charge of forest matters and companies operating in the sector in the deployment and exploitation process. In the process, about twenty Cameroonian companies registered and many documents were uploaded on the portal. To date, over 400 documents grouped into nine (9) sections are available.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Coronavirus forces oilseed refiners to reduce operation by 50%

cameroon-coronavirus-forces-oilseed-refiners-to-reduce-operation-by-50
The Association of Oilseed Refiners of Cameroon (Asroc) indicates that because of the coronavirus pandemic, none of its members are functioning above 50%...

Cameroon: UBA Cameroon partners with local cryptocurrency leader Global Investment Trading

cameroon-uba-cameroon-partners-with-local-cryptocurrency-leader-global-investment-trading
UBA Cameroon informs that it recently entered into a partnership with the Cameroonian leader of the cryptocurrency market Global Investment Trading...

Cameroon is the 2nd most active country on the Open Timber Portal

cameroon-is-the-2nd-most-active-country-on-the-open-timber-portal
Cameroon is the 2nd most active country on the “Open Timber Portal ” (OTP) which promotes transparency in forestry activities worldwide. With over 600...

Cameroon: Adamaoua joins the rank of cocoa-producing regions (ONCC)

cameroon-adamaoua-joins-the-rank-of-cocoa-producing-regions-oncc
During the 2019-2020 cocoa season (which ended on July 15, 2020), a little over 82 tons of cocoa was sold in Adamaoua (one of the three northern regions...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier