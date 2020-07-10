logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 July 2020 -
Agriculture

CDC reappears on the list of banana exporters after 19 months of absence

CDC reappears on the list of banana exporters after 19 months of absence
  • Comments   -   Friday, 10 July 2020 12:19

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the country's second-largest employer after the public administration, exported 301 tons of banana in June 2020, according to data from the banana exporters’ association (Assobacam). The agribusiness company is thus back on the country’s banana exporters’ list after 19 months of absence.

The operator stopped operations in September 2018 due to the insecurity created by English-speaking separatists in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon. After over a year of absence, this public agro-industrial unit is once again active and automatically repositioned itself as number 2 on the banana market, behind Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) and ahead of Boh Plantations Plc.

The revival of CDC’s activities was expected since the 3rd quarter of 2019. According to internal sources in Assobacam, after numerous governmental consultations on the company’s situation, it was already projected that by that time, the company would resume activities over 1,000 hectares.  

However, the company’s managers indicated that to recover from the damages caused by the crisis in the English-speaking regions, CDC would need CFAF29 billion from the state, its sole shareholder. This financial need has probably shot up now.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

CDC reappears on the list of banana exporters after 19 months of absence

cdc-reappears-on-the-list-of-banana-exporters-after-19-months-of-absence
Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the country's second-largest employer after the public administration, exported 301 tons of banana in June 2020,...

Camrail transported 16,128 tons of fertilizer for Coton Tchad and Compagnie sucrière du Tchad in May 2020

camrail-transported-16-128-tons-of-fertilizer-for-coton-tchad-and-compagnie-sucriere-du-tchad-in-may-2020
Camrail, a subsidiary of Bolloré Railways and concessionaire of Cameroon’s railway network, indicates that, in May 2020, it transported 16,128 tons of...

Cameroon plans to inject about CFA98 bln in the industry and services sector in 2021

cameroon-plans-to-inject-about-cfa98-bln-in-the-industry-and-services-sector-in-2021
In the framework of the 2021 finance law currently being drafted, the Cameroonian government plans to allocate a budget of CFAF 97.85 billion for the...

Poultry meat and beef constituted 71% of Cameroon’s meat production in 2019 (BMN)

poultry-meat-and-beef-constituted-71-of-cameroon-s-meat-production-in-2019-bmn
In 2019, Cameroon produced a little over 107,000 tons of beef and 103,331 tons of poultry meat. According to a study on the strategic positioning of the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »