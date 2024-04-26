Infrastructure projects receive over 56% of AfDB funding in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) reports that 56.5% of its portfolio in Cameroon is dedicated to financing transportation infrastructure. Among the projects receiving funding, the pan-African financial institution highlights road projects aimed at enhancing regional integration.

One noteworthy example is the project connecting Cameroon to Congo through the Ketta-Djoum road. Construction of the latter required $173 million (about CFA106 billion at the current dollar rate). The bank has also helped connect Cameroon to Nigeria through the Bamenda-Enugu road project and the construction of a bridge over the Cross River, inaugurated in October 2022. The AfDB's contribution to this project was $120 million, or over CFA73 billion.

Furthermore, the bank is finalizing the construction of a bridge over the Logone River, financed at $115 million (CFA70.3 billion). This project, which started in 2020, will connect Cameroon to Chad. In 2023, the AfDB also approved a project to build a bridge over the Ntem River in the South region, providing $80 million (CFA50 billion) to connect Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

According to the AfDB's estimates, the completion of these projects, which have improved "the efficiency of the transport logistics chain along the corridors and the accessibility of populations to basic services, has created more than 2.5 million direct jobs, 40% of which are for women." As of April 1, the AfDB's portfolio in Cameroon consists of 26 projects, with commitments of around $2.5 billion, or nearly CFA1.53 trillion. The main sectors are transport (56.5%), energy (20.4%), and agriculture (10.5%)