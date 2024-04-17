SpaceX set to cut off Starlink access in Cameroon by end of April

(Business in Cameroon) - Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced it will suspend Starlink in countries where the service is not yet authorized by the end of this month. Tech entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong broke the news on her X account (formerly Twitter) on April 16.

According to SpaceX, using Starlink outside of the regions designated as "available" on its coverage map is a violation of its terms of service. A notification to customers read, "As outlined in our Terms of Service, the availability of our Mobile Service Plans is contingent upon various factors, including regulatory approvals. Starting 30 April 2024, you will be unable to connect to the Internet except to access your Starlink account where you can make updates to your account”.

In Cameroon, where Starlink is not officially supported, roaming service has been operational. Enonchong explained, "Users in countries without authorization were purchasing and registering their satellite dishes in a country where the service is offered, then subscribing to roaming service. This allows the use of Starlink in other locations. Although a two-month limit was originally included in the terms, SpaceX had not enforced this until now. They will start applying this roaming policy globally from April 30, 2024."

SpaceX's Starlink provides high-speed satellite internet intended to cover areas underserved by fiber optics or mobile internet. Its 'Mobile-Regional' plans for smartphones are designed for temporary travel, not permanent use at a fixed location. “If you have been using a "Mobile - Regional" plan for more than two months outside of the country in which you ordered Starlink, you must either see Support FAQs to change your account country or return to the country in which your service was ordered. Otherwise, your service will be restricted." the company warned.

SpaceX will use geofencing technology, similar to its approach in Russia. Each Starlink dish is equipped with a GPS sensor, enabling the company to locate its satellite dishes. Despite some customers in Cameroon having accounts registered abroad, SpaceX has the technical capability to identify them.

The decision comes after the Cameroonian government requested that SpaceX stop marketing its services in the country and block Cameroonian users. The U.S. company has not yet received regulatory approval from Cameroonian authorities to operate. Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, stated that procedures are underway to regularize Starlink's presence in Cameroon. Meanwhile, Starlink is working to secure the necessary regulatory approvals from governments worldwide, including Cameroon, to expand its service availability.

Despite the pending approval, some have already been using Starlink's services, expressing concerns over the potential impact on local startups. Cameroonian video game entrepreneur Olivier Madiba described the situation as a "danger for many tech startups with no alternatives."