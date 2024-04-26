logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 April 2024 -
Finance

Cameroon's domestic debt rose by CFA169bn in Q1 2024, driven by public securities

Cameroon's domestic debt rose by CFA169bn in Q1 2024, driven by public securities
  • Comments   -   Friday, 26 April 2024 15:01

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's domestic debt, excluding payables over three months, has increased by CFA169 billion between March 2023 and March 2024. According to the latest report from the national sinking fund (CAA), the public debt management agency, the domestic debt reached CFA3,663 billion in the first quarter of 2024, up from CFA3,494 billion a year earlier.

The CAA's data analysis shows that this increase is primarily due to Cameroon's efforts to raise funds on the public securities market of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). While the debt contracted by the country on this market between January and March 2023 stood at CFA1,561 billion, the amount reached CFA1,865 billion in the first quarter of 2024, revealing an annual increase of 304 billion CFA francs.

This rise has offset the CFA78 billion year-over-year decrease in the country's structured domestic debt, which fell from CFA905 billion to CFA827 billion between the first quarters of 2023 and 2024.

Overall, Cameroon's public debt reached CFA12,714 billion over the period, up 1.1% compared to the same period in 2023. This amount represents 42.9% of GDP, well below the 70% tolerance threshold set in the CEMAC's multilateral surveillance criteria. According to the CAA, Cameroon's debt is borne by the central administration (93.3%), public enterprises and institutions (6.6%), and decentralized local authorities (0.1%).

back to top

AfDB reports CFA3tn in financing for Cameroon over 60 years

afdb-reports-cfa3tn-in-financing-for-cameroon-over-60-years
The African Development Bank has approved CFA10,950 billion in financing for countries in Central Africa over the past 60 years since its inception in...

Cameroon spends nearly CFA71bn on public debt interest in Q1 2024

cameroon-spends-nearly-cfa71bn-on-public-debt-interest-in-q1-2024
In the first quarter of 2024, the Cameroonian central administration made debt repayments totaling CFA312.4 billion, excluding outstanding payments....

Cameroon's domestic debt rose by CFA169bn in Q1 2024, driven by public securities

cameroon-s-domestic-debt-rose-by-cfa169bn-in-q1-2024-driven-by-public-securities
Cameroon's domestic debt, excluding payables over three months, has increased by CFA169 billion between March 2023 and March 2024. According to the latest...

Infrastructure projects receive over 56% of AfDB funding in Cameroon

infrastructure-projects-receive-over-56-of-afdb-funding-in-cameroon
The African Development Bank (AfDB) reports that 56.5% of its portfolio in Cameroon is dedicated to financing transportation infrastructure. Among the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »