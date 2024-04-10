Cameroonian lawyer Akéré Muna Named Goodwill Ambassador by African Legal Support Facility

(Business in Cameroon) - The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), established by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to aid African countries in negotiating complex debt, natural resources, and investment transactions, announced Monday the appointment of Cameroonian lawyer Akéré Muna as its goodwill ambassador.

Muna will be tasked with mobilizing resources to make the ALSF's services more accessible to its member countries. “With Muna by our side, we strengthen our front in terms of our ability to generate goodwill and support in favor of the Facility in its efforts to accomplish its unique mandate. His vision, network, and wealth of experience will not only reinforce the ALSF’s management but also benefit our beneficiaries and partners through the institutionalization of a constructive dialog,” said ALSF President Stéphane Mousset.

Commenting on his appointment, Muna said “I understand the scale of the task that awaits me, and I am ready to tackle it with all the necessary commitment and rigor. Our unity and solidarity will allow us to succeed in making a significant difference in the protection of Africa's legal interests.”

Internationally renowned Cameroonian lawyer Akéré Muna, who has recently ventured into politics with aspirations for the presidential palace, has held positions as the President of the Cameroonian Bar Association, the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), and the Economic, Social, and Cultural Council of the African Union. He is the founder of Transparency International Cameroon and served as vice president of Transparency International’s global board of directors.

A prominent figure in Cameroon's anti-corruption efforts, Muna is well-connected with high-profile personalities both within Africa and internationally. A former member of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Sub-Saharan Africa advisory group and the first commissioner of the AfDB's Sanctions Commission, he has advised numerous African countries on governance and anti-corruption, including the governments of Togo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. His vast experience and network make him ideally suited for his new role at the ALSF, which, as part of its medium-term strategy for 2023-2027, is expanding its activities to deepen the impact of its interventions in member states.

To date, the ALSF claims to have approved over $120 million in funding for more than 300 projects in 50 African countries. Interventions have covered areas such as creditor disputes, debt restructuring, and complex contract negotiation. The ALSF's efforts have reportedly saved and generated revenues of around $15 billion, facilitated investments of around $20 billion, and trained over 12,500 legal professionals and government officials across Africa.