Yaoundé - 02 April 2024 -
Public management

Southwest region’s customs sector in Cameroon sees over 129% revenue increase in Q1 2024

Southwest region’s customs sector in Cameroon sees over 129% revenue increase in Q1 2024
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 15:53

(Business in Cameroon) - The Customs sector of the Southwest region in Cameroon collected more than CFA11.8 billion in revenue in Q1 2024, excluding Sonara, as per the data released on April 1 by the General Directorate of Customs (DGD). This revenue marks an increase of CFA6.6 billion (+129.4%) compared to the same period in 2023, where it stood at CFA5.1 billion.

The customs administration's report highlights that the number of validated declarations in this sector rose from 1357 to 1723 between the first quarter of 2023 and that of 2024. The profitability per declaration increased from CFA776,000 in 2023 to CFA1.1 million in 2024, indicating a tax progression of CFA400,000 per declaration over the two periods. Moreover, 309 manifests were recorded in the first quarter of 2024, up from 278 during the same period in 2023.

These impressive performances are attributed to the improved security situation in this part of the country, which has been affected by the Anglophone crisis since 2017. "Enhanced security measures in ports, continuous improvement in cargo handling, and collaboration with partners have led to these positive outcomes," explained the Cameroon Customs Administration.

For 2024, the State of Cameroon aims to mobilize a total of CFA1,079.9 billion in customs revenues, a 10% increase from the previous year's forecasts. In 2023, the General Directorate of Customs (DGD) collected CFA1,019.8 billion, surpassing the initial target of CFA973.7 billion.

