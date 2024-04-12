logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 April 2024 -
Public management

Cameroon cuts rice prices following import deal with India

Cameroon cuts rice prices following import deal with India
  • Comments   -   Friday, 12 April 2024 14:47

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Ministry of Commerce announced yesterday a significant reduction in rice prices effective Friday. This price adjustment follows the arrival of a portion of the 190,000 metric tons of rice negotiated with India. The minister, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, detailed that the price for a 50 kg bag of Indian broken rice (with 25% and 5% breakage) will decrease by CFA70 to CFA90 per kilogram in the cities of Yaoundé and Douala. The revised prices set the 25% broken variety at CFA22,250 in Douala (CFA445/kg) and CFA23,000 in Yaoundé (CFA460/kg). The 5% broken rice is now priced at CFA23,500 in Douala (CFA470/kg) and CFA24,000 in Yaoundé (CFA480/kg).

The price reduction also extends to Pakistani broken rice, with decreases ranging from CFA20 to CFA50 per kilogram in the same cities. Thus, bags of 25% and 5% broken rice now cost respectively CFA24,250 (CFA485/kg) and CFA26,000 (CFA520/kg) in Douala, compared with CFA25,000 (CFA500/kg) and CFA26,500 (CFA 530/kg) in the capital.

Similarly, Thai broken rice has seen a price reduction of CFA15 to 50 per kilogram across the cities. In Douala, 25% broken rice is now selling for CFA24,500 (CFA490 /kg) and 5% broken rice for CFA26,250 (CFA525/kg). Prices in Yaoundé are marginally higher.

Minister Mbarga Atangana emphasized that this price reduction is uniform across other cities in Cameroon, adjusted for transportation costs. He has issued strict instructions to his department's control teams to ensure these new prices are effectively implemented to benefit consumers.

This price drop is the result of "intense negotiations" with industry operators and arrives after the first shipments from a special quota of 190,000 tons of rice negotiated with the Indian government. India, which had suspended exports of non-Basmati white and broken rice in July 2023 to focus on domestic needs and prevent food shortages or inflation, granted a special import quota in October to seven countries, including Cameroon. This measure aims to maintain the availability and affordability of this staple food amid local inflation and ensure a security stock to meet national demand and prevent any supply disruptions.

back to top

Air Peace expands service with new route from Abuja to Yaoundé

air-peace-expands-service-with-new-route-from-abuja-to-yaounde
Nigerian airline Air Peace has expanded its operations in Cameroon with the opening of a new flight route from Abuja, Nigeria's capital, to Yaoundé, the...

Cameroon cuts rice prices following import deal with India

cameroon-cuts-rice-prices-following-import-deal-with-india
The Cameroonian Ministry of Commerce announced yesterday a significant reduction in rice prices effective Friday. This price adjustment follows the...

Cameroon exported 657.3 tons of palm oil in 2022, despite production shortfall

cameroon-exported-657-3-tons-of-palm-oil-in-2022-despite-production-shortfall
Cameroon, grappling with a chronic shortage of palm oil production, exported 657.3 tons of the commodity in 2022. This export generated about 713.6...

Cameroon's trade deficit worsens over six years, despite import substitution efforts

cameroon-s-trade-deficit-worsens-over-six-years-despite-import-substitution-efforts
Cameroon’s trade deficit has significantly worsened from 2017 to 2022, totaling a loss of CFA256 billion over the six-year period, according to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »