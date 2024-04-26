logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 April 2024
Public management

Cameroon spends nearly CFA71bn on public debt interest in Q1 2024

(Business in Cameroon) - In the first quarter of 2024, the Cameroonian central administration made debt repayments totaling CFA312.4 billion, excluding outstanding payments. According to the latest report from the sinking fund (CAA), 22.7% of this amount represents interest payments. This translates to CFA70.9 billion in absolute value, with an average of CFA23.6 billion paid in interest per month.

However, in March 2024, the share of interest in Cameroon's public debt service was significantly reduced. It amounted to only CFA17.8 billion out of a total debt service of CFA88.2 billion, as revealed by the CAA's report. The debt service in March was primarily allocated to settling 81% of the external debt and 19% of the domestic debt. It saw a 4.6% monthly fluctuation increase and a 7.8% annual decrease, CAA said.

