Cameron suspends vessel registrations amid 'ghost ship' concerns, aims for digitization

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe issued a statement on April 22 announcing the suspension of registrations for vessels navigating outside Cameroonian territorial waters for six months, extendable. He also outlined plans for a physical census of vessels operating under the Cameroonian flag during this period to digitize the registration registry.

The decision follows a meeting on March 14, 2024, in Yaoundé between the government member and Barry Lowen, the UK High Commissioner to Cameroon. Lowen raised concerns from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regarding the activities of certain vessels flying the Cameroonian flag. The IMO, headquartered in London, suspects these ships to be part of the "ghost ship" fleet used by Russia to export oil and sell it for over $60 per barrel, in violation of sanctions imposed on Russia by G7 countries (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada), the European Union, and Australia.

The term "ghost ship" refers to vessels that disregard international regulations and best practices, often uninsured and deliberately avoiding inspections. The digitization of the vessel registration process, announced by the Transport Minister, is one of the measures aimed at combating this phenomenon. Following the meeting with Barry Lowen, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe acknowledged that the current situation "raises questions about the registration procedure for vessels flying the Cameroonian flag."

Cameroon is also advocating for its integration into the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS), a database implemented on March 1, 2006. It provides access to various information on international maritime navigation. According to Jean Nlend, Director of Maritime Affairs and Waterways at the Ministry of Transport, this integration is crucial to enable Cameroon to track vessel movements in high-risk areas.