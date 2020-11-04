logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 November 2020 -
ICT

Cameroonian startup Adwa partners with Gabonese counterpart Fedha to launch fully digital bank in Central Africa

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 04 November 2020 14:31

(Business in Cameroon) - On the sidelines of the 3rd edition of Douala Fintech Tour, Cameroonian startup Adwa announced the signature of a partnership agreement with Fedha, a Gabonese startup.

According to its promoters, this agreement is aimed at meeting three main objectives over the next five years. They are namely, to digitalize and monetize 10,000 companies in the Central African sub-region, bid in tandem for fintech solutions from large companies and organizations in Africa, and develop a fully digital bank for the Central African sub-region, we learn officially.

"Through this new partnership, the Central African sub-region (with over 70% of the population excluded from the banking system) will be able to facilitate access to financial services for these dynamic men and women who are eager to contribute to the development of our continent," the two partners said in an official statement.

As a reminder, both Adwa and Fedha are leaders in their domestic markets and are focused on financial inclusion. Thanks to the agreement, they will combine their strength and experience gained in Gabon and Cameroon to boost access to financial services on the African continent, we learn.

It is also worth reminding that Adwa is the promoter of payment solution AdwaPay. Also, Douala Fintech Tour is an exchange platform bringing all the digital finance players together. It will be held on November 5-6, 2020 on the premises of Cercle Municipal in Bonanjo, Douala.

Brice R. Mbodiam

