17 April 2024
Finance

Douala partners with MTN Cameroon to modernize payment and transportation systems

  Tuesday, 16 April 2024 11:39

(Business in Cameroon) - The Mayor of Douala, Roger Mbassa Ndine, Mitwa Ng'ambi, CEO of MTN Cameroon, and Alain Nono, General Manager of Mobile Money Corporation (MMC), signed a three-year renewable memorandum of understanding on April 12, 2024, in Douala. The agreement facilitates collaboration across several sectors, including the use of Mobile Money (MoMo) as an alternative method for collecting taxes, fees, and other funds by the Douala city government.

Taxpayers will be able to pay their dues via MoMo, in addition to existing payment options like cash and online methods. The start date for this payment facility remains undetermined, as specific agreements will define the scope of each area covered by the memorandum.

At the same time, MMC and the Urban Community of Douala (CUD) signed an agreement to support the Professionalization and Sanitation Program for the motorcycle taxi sector and the Douala Clean City initiative, which focuses on city cleanliness. This agreement lasts one year, with the possibility of a six-month extension.

MTN Cameroon has created a management platform for motorcycle transporters. The company will fund the construction of parking areas for motorcycle taxis near busy intersections on major city roads. Key focuses also include the training of motorcycle taxi drivers in traffic laws and civic education and the digital and visual identification (vests and uniforms approved by the Douala city council) of the drivers operating in Cameroon's economic capital.

