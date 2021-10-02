logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 October 2021 -
Cameroon: Government offers 12 months of free broadband internet connection to Silicon Mountain startups

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:08

(Business in Cameroon) - To facilitate the development of their various projects, the Cameroonian government is offering 12 months of free broadband internet connection to startups in Silicon Mountain, Buea. The beneficiaries were informed by the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng (photo) on June 17, 2021, in the framework of a 3-day working visit she carried out in Buea, capital of the Southwest region.

Like the Silicon Valley in the USA, Silicon Mountain is home to tech startups. Internet is one of the commodities they need most for their operations. Therefore, this free offer will reduce their expenditures.

Months ago, Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey asked Korean firm Samsung to support the development of this local digital companies’ incubator.

The Silicon Mountain located in Buea is a reference that could be developed with the support of Korean firms. We think that with Samsung, which is present with us here, we will discuss all these opportunities,”  the Minister of Economy said on May 8, 2021, in Yaoundé, at the launch of the 10th edition of the Korea-Cameroon Economic Energy Cooperation Forum.

BRM

