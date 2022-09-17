logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 September 2022 -
Agriculture

Cameroonian cocoa exporters get the lion's share while farmers continue to struggle (ONCC)

Cameroonian cocoa exporters get the lion's share while farmers continue to struggle (ONCC)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 02 September 2022 03:07

(Business in Cameroon) - Cocoa exports during the 2021-22 campaign in Cameroon generated a total of CFA288.7 billion in revenue, according to data from the national cocoa coffee office (ONCC). This sum, collected by the 38 active exporters identified over the period, is largely higher than the profit made by producers. This means that producers, who are the real workforce of the sector, benefit less than others. 

This problem is also observed on the global market. The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) reported that the annual turnover of the global cocoa industry reaches $100 billion, but only $2 billion (2%) goes to producers. Chocolate manufacturers reap the largest share with 35% of the turnover, while the remaining is shared between the grinding industry and transporters.

During the 2012-13 campaign, for example, at a time when the farm gate price was close to CFA1,500 per kg in Cameroon, local cocoa farmers sold about CFA250 billion of beans, according to ICCO data. However, during the same period, the global sector generated a total of CFA4,500 billion, said Jean-Marc Anga, then ICCO executive secretary, during the 2013 edition of the Cameroonian cocoa festival (Festicacao 2013).

To boost revenue for producers, the major producing countries on the continent such as Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Cameroon launched with the European Union (EU), the world's largest importer of cocoa beans, an initiative called Cocoa Talks. It is presented as a dialogue on sustainable cocoa production.

 "Sustainability means protecting the environment. But, sustainability also means the survival of producers […] Sustainability rhymes with the protection of the environment, the prohibition of child labor, and ultimately, the prosperity of producers. That is what we want from this discussions,” said Minister Mbarga Atangana, at the opening of the Cocoa Talks on November 18, 2021, in Yaoundé.

Written by:Brice R. Mbodiam

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

back to top

BVMAC among the last stock exchanges in terms of market value in Africa

bvmac-among-the-last-stock-exchanges-in-terms-of-market-value-in-africa
The Central African Securities Market BVMAC revealed it is one of the last stock exchanges in terms of market value in Africa. "The top group includes...

Cameroon: INS reveals the top 5 imports of 2021

cameroon-ins-reveals-the-top-5-imports-of-2021
Last year, the import of goods and services in Cameroon grew by 13.8%, after dropping by 17.1% the previous year due to Covid-19 restrictions. According...

Cameroon: Thermal energy use dropped sharply in the Northern region (Eneo)

cameroon-thermal-energy-use-dropped-sharply-in-the-northern-region-eneo
The energy generated by solar power plants in the three northern regions (North, Adamaoua, and Far North) of Cameroon reached peaks of 8 to 9 MW in August...

Tax expenditures cost Cameroon CFA2,638 bn between 2016 and 2020

tax-expenditures-cost-cameroon-cfa2-638-bn-between-2016-and-2020
Between 2016 and 2020, the Cameroonian government exempted various taxpayers from spending an aggregate of CFA2,638.4 billion in taxes. This is 2.5% of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »