Yaoundé - 07 June 2022 -
Agriculture

Palm oil production expected to grow steadily to 450,000 tons by 2024 (report)

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 16:48

(Business in Cameroon) - Palm oil production in Cameroon is expected to reach 400,000 tons this year, according to the Bank of Central African States (Beac).

In its latest Composite Index of Commodity Prices (ICCPB) report, the institution forecasted that the upward trend will continue with volumes reaching 425,000 and more than 450,000 tons in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Overall, between 2021 and 2024, the production of palm oil in the country is expected to grow by less than 80,000 tons, while the structural deficit has reached 150,000 tons since 2021.

As a result, despite the announced upturn in production over the next three years, Cameroon will continue to import palm oil to guarantee the supply of processing units.

BRM 

