Yaoundé - 31 March 2024 -
Public management

Cameroon’s brewer SABC surpasses decade's average annual investment in 2023

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 27 March 2024 07:36

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s brewing company SABC, a local subsidiary of the Castel Group, claimed a cumulative investment of CFA313 billion over the past decade, as reported by CEO Stéphane Descazeaud. This amounts to an average annual investment of at least CFA31 billion.

However, Descazeaud highlights that in 2023 alone, the leading player in Cameroon's brewery market significantly exceeded this average annual budget. Over the year, the company invested CFA53 billion and launched a five-year investment program valued at CFA200 billion, following Castel Group's acquisition of assets from Guinness Cameroon, a local subsidiary of the British company Diageo.

Among the notable investments is the allocation of CFA21 billion which resulted in an 18% increase in production capacity at SABC’s Yaoundé facility. This expansion sets the stage for the production of Guinness beer, expected to commence by the end of 2024.

