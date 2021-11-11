logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 November 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon imported XAF120 bln worth of corn and by-products in 2020 (PM)

Cameroon imported XAF120 bln worth of corn and by-products in 2020 (PM)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 November 2021 19:05

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 5, 2021, while inaugurating the corn processing plant of Compagnie fermière du Cameroun (CFC) in Mbankomo, not far from Yaoundé, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute regretted the impact the importation of corn and by-products (like grits used by breweries) have on Cameroon’s trade balance. 

"(...) The annual national production is estimated at 2.3 million tons while the needs are estimated at 2.8 million tons. That is a 500,000-ton deficit. This gap forces recourse to imports of corn and its by-products. In 2020 alone, over XAF150 billion was spent to import those products, negatively affecting the country’s trade balance, " the Prime Minister said.  

The official revealed the figures while praising the investment undertaken by SABC group to develop the corn value chain in Cameroon.

Indeed, brewers and breeders are forced to import the corn and by-products they need for their operations because the local production is insufficient to meet the demand. So, to address this situation and end its corn grits imports, SABC, the main brewing group in Cameroon, decided to establish CFC, a subsidiary dedicated to corn processing. 

Through its processing plant, CFC will produce 30,000 tons of grits every year by processing 60,000 tons of raw corn purchased from local producers under its supervision. It will complement this production with the 10,000 tons of grits it buys from Maïscam annually, therefore effectively ending its corn grits imports.

Most of Cameroon's corn production is destined for household consumption. According to a study by the Enterprise Upgrading Office (BMN) presented in Douala last August 25,  58% of the local corn production is self-consumed while 16% and 2% respectively are used for animal feed and agro-industries (agroindustry operators are the largest corn importers in the country). 

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon imported XAF120 bln worth of corn and by-products in 2020 (PM)

cameroon-imported-xaf120-bln-worth-of-corn-and-by-products-in-2020-pm
On November 5, 2021, while inaugurating the corn processing plant of Compagnie fermière du Cameroun (CFC) in Mbankomo, not far from Yaoundé, Prime...

CEMAC: Telecom regulators ink memoranda to suppress roaming surcharges

cemac-telecom-regulators-ink-memoranda-to-suppress-roaming-surcharges
On November 9, 2021, in Douala, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel) Minette Li Libom Likeng presided over the signing of bilateral...

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

another-cameroonian-assumes-the-role-of-chairman-of-the-board-of-standard-chartered-bank-cote-d-ivoire
The positions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire, the first fully digital...

Cameroon: Firms may stop production and imports in Jan 2022 if there are no cost mitigation measures

cameroon-firms-may-stop-production-and-imports-in-jan-2022-if-there-are-no-cost-mitigation-measures
In Cameroon,  firms could stop importations and productions on January 1, 2022, should it become difficult for them to adapt to the steep rise ...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Cameroon: Life insurance firm Acam Vie launches micro-savings plan through mobile money services

Banque Atlantique Cameroun on the move to get controversial COBAC sanctions overturned

covid-19-the-cameroonian-private-sector-suggests-measures-to-mitigate-the-impact-of-significant-rise-in-production-costs

Covid-19: The Cameroonian private sector suggests measures to mitigate the impact of significant rise in production costs

nachtigal-hydroelectric-project-bouygues-delivers-the-transmission-line-component

Nachtigal hydroelectric project: Bouygues delivers the transmission line component

cameroonian-fintech-ejara-raises-over-xaf1-bln-to-boost-operations

Cameroonian fintech Ejara raises over XAF1 bln to boost operations

huawei-energy-digitalization-what-is-all-about-by-du-yin-huawei-cameroon-general-manager

Huawei energy digitalization. What is all about? (by DU YIN, Huawei Cameroon General Manager)

cemac-cosumaf-plans-to-introduce-green-sustainable-and-social-bonds-on-the-bvmac

CEMAC: COSUMAF plans to introduce green, sustainable, and social bonds on the BVMAC

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

Inflation: Price index falls in Bamenda and Buea despite the Anglophone crisis

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

next
prev