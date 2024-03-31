Cameroon's customs enforces air cargo regulations, threatens fines for non-compliance

(Business in Cameroon) - Edwin Fongod Nuvaga, the Director-General of Customs in Cameroon, has issued a reminder to airlines about their obligations to comply with standard customs procedures for the handling and customs clearance of goods imported by air. He made this statement in response to some airlines failing to meet these regulatory requirements.

To address the issue, Nuvaga emphasizes that, according to the customs code of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, it is mandatory for the commander of any civil or military aircraft, or their representative, to email the cargo manifest as a preliminary declaration to the customs office of the airport. This must be done upon the aircraft's departure from the country of origin and should include an official translation if necessary.

The Director-General's notice underscores the importance of this requirement, which is intended not only to ensure the security of the airspace but also to facilitate the proper collection of revenue from imported goods. Airlines that fail to comply with this mandate face penalties ranging from fines of CFA500,000 to CFA2 million, highlighting the seriousness with which the Cameroon customs authority is treating this issue.