Cameroon: IRAD distributes 60,000 cashew seedlings to farmer organizations in Adamaoua

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 10, 2021, the National Agricultural Research Institute for Development distributed 60,000 cashew seedlings to 20 farmer organizations in Adamaoua. The distribution aims to attract farmers into the production of that cash crop, which is more suitable for the climate in Cameroon’s northern regions that still rely on cotton farming only.

In 2018, to boost the production of cashew, which is still unpopular in the country, Cameroon approved a national cashew value chain development strategy. The strategy, implemented thanks to the German cooperation, aims at the creation of 150,000 jobs in the three northern regions within five years through the development of 150,000 hectares of cashew plantation. Also, 1,000 direct jobs are projected in the cashew processing segment.

In the framework of that national strategy, the research institute has been implementing a program aimed at producing 10 million cashew seedlings necessary to develop 100,000 hectares of cashew plantation, experts reveal.

