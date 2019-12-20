logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 December 2019 -
Agriculture

Cameroon : Agricultural mechanization company CENEEMA in the quest for fresh momentum after years of lethargy

  • Comments   -   Friday, 20 December 2019 16:28

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 17, 2019, a new management team officially took over the Centre d'Etudes et d'Expérimentation du Machinisme Agricole (CENEEMA), a public company in charge of the promotion of agricultural mechanization in Cameroon. They are the General Manager, Andrée Caroline Mebande Bate (photo) and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Abdou Namba.

This change is all the more historic as it is the first since the creation of this state body in 1974, and the appointment of Ernest Roland Ela Evina, at its head. The latter’s name is well known when talking about CENEEMA.

The longevity of this leader contributed to plunging this state-owned company into a long period of lethargy. The new wind that is blowing at CENEEMA is all the more hopeful for the relaunch of this company, as it comes after the reorganization of this public structure in January 2019.

BRM

