cameroon-sets-up-a-policy-framework-to-promote-the-production-of-sustainable-and-zero-deforestation-cocoa

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 13, 2021, in Yaoundé, Cameroon set up a policy framework for sustainable and zero-deforestation cocoa. Through this platform, the State of Cameroon, private operators, international partners, and the civil society are committed to "working together, both technically and financially, for the sustainable production and marketing of cocoa, the preservation and rehabilitation of forests and the inclusion of cocoa-producing communities in Cameroon," we learn.

The parties will work for the long-term sustainability of the cocoa sector. Their actions will include the rehabilitation of aging cocoa farms, the provision of improved seeds, and actions to increase soil fertility. This will not only increase yields but also prevent deforestation through the creation of new plantations.

"I confirm the support provided by the Government of Cameroon for the effective implementation of this policy framework. We need to ensure that the cocoa sector not only flourishes but also benefits cocoa farmers and their communities as well as the environment. This is the only way to ensure the long-term sustainability of our cocoa economy," said Agriculture Minister Gabriel Mbairobe during the ceremony.

"The producer must be careful not to destroy the forest, but this is not a one-way contract. At the end of the chain, there is the market, the exporters, the industries. I am pleased that they have also signed this policy framework. Each party must assume a part of these commitments. This is the meaning of the government's commitment in this roadmap," said Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.

The proper implementation of this policy framework will help preserve the 46% of the national territory covered by forest. Officially, that forestry part of Cameroon represents 11% of the Congo basin, which is the 2nd largest forest in the world after the Amazon rainforest.

BRM