logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 October 2021 -
Agriculture

Exports: PHP to start generating more revenues as early as January 2022 thanks to a Fairtrade decision

Exports: PHP to start generating more revenues as early as January 2022 thanks to a Fairtrade decision
  • Comments   -   Friday, 22 October 2021 14:22

(Business in Cameroon) - In January 2022, the export prices of local banana producer Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) will increase. This price increase is the result of a decision taken by Fairtrade International’s certification body to raise the minimum prices charged by banana exporters, who are members of its fair trade movement.  

According to Ecofin agency, which reported this information, on the African continent, this decision will mainly benefit Ghana and Cameroon. In Cameroon, PHP is, since January 2013, the only one of the three local banana producers to have a Fairtrade certification that experts present as "the most demanding international trade standard."

Specifically, as of January 2022, the minimum free onboard price (FOB price when the operator takes charge of products till they are loaded on exporting vessels) for a Fairtrade certified operator will increase from €8.75 to 9.3 per standard boxes of 18.14 kilogram of banana while the EXW price (when the producer just delivers products and the buyer covers transport costs) will rise from €6.45 to 6.8 for the same boxes.  

According to Fairtrade International, this revaluation of export prices is aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on transport costs, which peaked in 2020. Ultimately, this decision will help PHP and its 6,000 employees generate more revenues.  

Indeed, credible sources reveal, the products of Fairtrade certified companies cannot be bought below the minimum prices set by the organization. Also, the buyer pays a social bonus to the certified company’s employees through a body representing the said employees.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Westend Farms inaugurates its Ndokoa integrated pork production and commercialization center

westend-farms-inaugurates-its-ndokoa-integrated-pork-production-and-commercialization-center
On October 20, 2021, Minister of Livestock, Dr. Taiga officially inaugurated the integrated pork production and marketing center built by Westend Farms,...

Cameroon: BEAC forecasts revival of sales and production in the logging sector

cameroon-beac-forecasts-revival-of-sales-and-production-in-the-logging-sector
After a challenging environment in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the recovery observed in Cameroon's economic landscape since the beginning of...

Exports: PHP to start generating more revenues as early as January 2022 thanks to a Fairtrade decision

exports-php-to-start-generating-more-revenues-as-early-as-january-2022-thanks-to-a-fairtrade-decision
In January 2022, the export prices of local banana producer Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) will increase. This price increase is the result of a decision...

Cameroon announces public accounting and budgeting reform to improve management transparency and prevent accumulation of payment arrears

cameroon-announces-public-accounting-and-budgeting-reform-to-improve-management-transparency-and-prevent-accumulation-of-payment-arrears
 In January 2022, Cameroon will begin to experiment with a new accounting reform called accruals-based accounting and budgeting in the framework of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»