Cameroon : Prodel donates 2,000 small ruminants in the Far-north to help replenish the stock destroyed by Boko Haram

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, stock farmers of the Far-north just received 2,000 small ruminants in the framework of Prodel, an animal husbandry development programme steered by the Ministry of Livestock and funded by the World Bank Group to the tune of XAF50 billion.

These small ruminants given to the breeders during a ceremony organized last January 20, were for the benefit of about 200 families deemed vulnerable in Moulvoudaye and Guidiguis, in the department of Mayo-Kani.

According to Prodel, extreme poverty, disability, widowhood, vulnerable feminity or single-parent status are the fragility criteria that governed the selection of beneficiary families.

Authorities indicate that the objective of the operation, now in its second phase, is to reconstitute the livestock destroyed by the war against Boko Haram.

In addition to the small ruminants graciously provided, the beneficiaries of this care have also received bags of cakes to feed the livestock, as well as veterinary kits to preserve the health of the animals.

