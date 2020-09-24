logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 September 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Adamaoua joins the rank of cocoa-producing regions (ONCC)

Cameroon: Adamaoua joins the rank of cocoa-producing regions (ONCC)
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:31

(Business in Cameroon) - During the 2019-2020 cocoa season (which ended on July 15, 2020), a little over 82 tons of cocoa was sold in Adamaoua (one of the three northern regions in Cameroon). According to the national coffee and cocoa board ONCC, this is the first time coca sales are reported in the region, making it a new cocoa producing region.

Indeed, for years, residents of the three northern regions of Cameroon (the North, the Far North, and Adamaoua which is near the forest region of the East) produced cotton only as export products. Initiatives carried out by Sodecoton to diversify export products in these regions (with the acacia gum initiative notably) were to no avail.

Let’s note that this first cocoa sale is reported in the Northern region at a time when the government (with the help of the Agricultural Research Institute for Development-IRAD) is carrying out an intensive campaign to promote cashew nut production in the region. According to public authorities, this campaign was initiated to reduce the residents’ reliance on cotton, which provides subsistence means to over three (3) million people in the region (according to Sodecoton).

Cocoa production offers a new alternative to Adamaoua residents in these times when cotton prices are continually dropping.

The ONCC indicates that during the recently concluded season, cocoa was sold in eight (8) out of the ten (10) regions in Cameroon: 77.1% of the sales were made in the Central and South Western regions, which are the two main cocoa-producing regions in the country.

In detail, the board explains, the central region accounted for 48.6% of the sales while the South West (which lost its leading spot because of the socio-political crisis in the region since 2016) accounted for 28.4%. Next came the Littoral region (10.3%), the South (5.6%), the East (3.8%), the West (2.7%), the North West (0.4%), and Adamaoua (0.3%).

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Coronavirus forces oilseed refiners to reduce operation by 50%

cameroon-coronavirus-forces-oilseed-refiners-to-reduce-operation-by-50
The Association of Oilseed Refiners of Cameroon (Asroc) indicates that because of the coronavirus pandemic, none of its members are functioning above 50%...

Cameroon: UBA Cameroon partners with local cryptocurrency leader Global Investment Trading

cameroon-uba-cameroon-partners-with-local-cryptocurrency-leader-global-investment-trading
UBA Cameroon informs that it recently entered into a partnership with the Cameroonian leader of the cryptocurrency market Global Investment Trading...

Cameroon is the 2nd most active country on the Open Timber Portal

cameroon-is-the-2nd-most-active-country-on-the-open-timber-portal
Cameroon is the 2nd most active country on the “Open Timber Portal ” (OTP) which promotes transparency in forestry activities worldwide. With over 600...

Cameroon: Adamaoua joins the rank of cocoa-producing regions (ONCC)

cameroon-adamaoua-joins-the-rank-of-cocoa-producing-regions-oncc
During the 2019-2020 cocoa season (which ended on July 15, 2020), a little over 82 tons of cocoa was sold in Adamaoua (one of the three northern regions...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier