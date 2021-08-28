Cameroon: Local transformers processed 82.7 tons of cocoa in 2020-2021, down by 12.8 tons season to season

(Business in Cameroon) - During the 2020-2021 cocoa season, which ended on July 15, 2021, 82.7 tons of cocoa were processed by local transformers, according to figures published by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB). This volume is down by 12.8 tons compared with the volume of cocoa processed in the previous season.

In its seasonal evaluation report, the NCCB listed 34 small-scale local transformers that produced 66.7 tons of caramel, cocoa butter, and cocoa cakes. This is down by seven tons compared with the volume of cocoa by-products produced at the first-stage processing level locally during the previous season.

As for industrial transformers, they performed better by processing 62,341 tons of cocoa during the season under review, up by 3.3 % compared to the previous season. According to the NCCB, this performance achieved by industrial transformers was due notably due to Atlantic Cocoa, which installed Cameroon’s fifth processing plant.

BRM