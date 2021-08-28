logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 August 2021 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Local transformers processed 82.7 tons of cocoa in 2020-2021, down by 12.8 tons season to season

Cameroon: Local transformers processed 82.7 tons of cocoa in 2020-2021, down by 12.8 tons season to season
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 26 August 2021 14:46

(Business in Cameroon) - During the 2020-2021 cocoa season, which ended on July 15, 2021, 82.7 tons of cocoa were processed by local transformers, according to figures published by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB).  This volume is down by 12.8 tons compared with the volume of cocoa processed in the previous season.

In its seasonal evaluation report, the NCCB listed 34 small-scale local transformers that produced 66.7 tons of caramel, cocoa butter, and cocoa cakes. This is down by seven tons compared with the volume of cocoa by-products produced at the first-stage processing level locally during the previous season.

As for industrial transformers, they performed better by processing 62,341 tons of cocoa during the season under review, up by 3.3 % compared to the previous season.  According to the NCCB, this performance achieved by industrial transformers was due notably due to Atlantic Cocoa, which installed Cameroon’s fifth processing plant.

BRM              

back to top

MTN Cameroon requests authorization to deploy the 5G locally

mtn-cameroon-requests-authorization-to-deploy-the-5g-locally
In a press release issued on August 13, 2021, MTN Cameroon announced that it requested a license from the telecom regulator to deploy the 5G technology in...

Cameroon imported 860 kilotons of wheat in 2020 (BMN)

cameroon-imported-860-kilotons-of-wheat-in-2020-bmn
In 2020, Cameroon imported 860,000 tons of wheat, up by 30,000 tons year on year. The figures are revealed by the Enterprises Upgrading Office BMN in its...

CEMAC: Governor Félix Nguélé Nguélé launches intra-regional fair FOTRAC in Kyé-Ossi

cemac-governor-felix-nguele-nguele-launches-intra-regional-fair-fotrac-in-kye-ossi
On August 21, 2021, the twelfth edition of the annual cross-border fair FOTRAC was launched in Kyé-Ossi, the South-Cameroonian town bordering Gabon and...

Douala: CUD boosted advertising revenues by 213.2% YoY in H1-2021 with sectoral reforms

douala-cud-boosted-advertising-revenues-by-213-2-yoy-in-h1-2021-with-sectoral-reforms
On July 30, 2021, the Urban Community of Douala (CUD) issued invoices worth XAF959.2 million as advertising fees in the name of the 18 advertising...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »