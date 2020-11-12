Cameroon: Carrefour to open its 4th store on Nov 17, 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In the framework of its strategy to conquer the Sub-Saharan African mass retail market, CFAO Retail-Carrefour opened its 4th store in Cameroon on November 17, 2020. This store, which will also be the 3rd to be operational in Douala, will be hosted inside the Douala Grand Mall (a large commerce and entertainment center scheduled to be opened on December 18, 2020, according to a source close to the case).

Indeed, according to Luc Demez (CEO of CFAO Retail Cameroon), since the group started its Cameroonian adventure, it has derived over 70% of its turnover from products over half of which are locally sourced from the agriculture, fishing, breeding, and industrial sectors.

In 2017, while launching their first store in Cameroon (Carrefour Market Bonamoussadi), CFAO Retail and Carrefour established and started providing support to a network of local producers that supply most of the products it sells.

"Our objective is to make them more professional, improve their production methods, and diversify their production to provide them with new sources of income. To date, more than 250 farmers have been supported,” explains Manuel de Rosa, Director of Merchandise and Supply Chain at Cfao Retail Cameroon. “To help them organize their productions, we tell them our needs for the coming months,” the latter adds.

Let’s note that Carrefour is also scheduled to open a PlaYce store, in Q1-2021 in Yaoundé, besides the Ekié store to be opened in October 2021.

BRM