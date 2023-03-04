logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2023 -
Construction

Cameroon: Seven communes to benefit from social housing under HIMO approach

Cameroon: Seven communes to benefit from social housing under HIMO approach
  • Comments   -   Friday, 17 February 2023 17:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Seven Cameroonian communes have reached a deal with the government to benefit from public funding for the construction of social housing and shops under the high labor intensity approach (HIMO). The related agreement, which concerns the communes of Ngomedzap (Central region), Mayo-Darlé (Adamaoua), Banka (West), Nkongsamba 1er (Littoral), Garoua-Boulaï (East), Poli (North) and Belo (North-West), was signed on 14 February 2023 in Yaoundé, with the Minister of the Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey.

The HIMO approach requires the use of raw materials and local labor in the implementation of projects. This particularity means, according to Médard Kouatchou, head of the Himo unit at the Ministry of the Economy, that 70 to 80% of the budget for a labor-based project remains in the locality hosting the project.

The Cameroonian government aims to intensify projects of this type, to create jobs and reduce unemployment in the country. In detail, the government eyes a total of 100,000 jobs between 2020 and 2025, as part of the national integrated development program for decentralized territorial communities (CTD).

BRM

back to top

A CFA65bn Fund is under consideration to preserve the Congo basin

a-cfa65bn-fund-is-under-consideration-to-preserve-the-congo-basin
The Congo basin will soon benefit from a €100 million (about CFA65.5 billion) fund to roll out preservation actions. The decision was announced this...

Cameroon requests Europe’s help to resume tourism in the Far-North

cameroon-requests-europe-s-help-to-resume-tourism-in-the-far-north
After the Boko Haram episodes that brought fear in the Far North and caused tourism activities to be suspended in the region, Governor Midjiyawa Bakari is...

Cameroon to raise CFA35bn on the Beac public securities market this month

cameroon-to-raise-cfa35bn-on-the-beac-public-securities-market-this-month
Cameroon is launching a plan to raise CFA35 billion on the Beac public securities market this month. Information from the Finance department revealed that...

Feicom approves CFA9.3bn local development fund

feicom-approves-cfa9-3bn-local-development-fund
The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom) announced the deployment of a CFA9.3 billion fund to boost local development in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »