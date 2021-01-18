logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 January 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Construction

Cameroon launches the construction of a XAF9 bln bridge to facilitate mobility around the Lom Pangar dam

Cameroon launches the construction of a XAF9 bln bridge to facilitate mobility around the Lom Pangar dam
  • Comments   -   Monday, 18 January 2021 18:11

(Business in Cameroon) - Today January 18, 2021, Cameroon's Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba is presiding over the launch of the construction of the Lom River bridge in Touraké, in the eastern region of the country. This 140-meter long infrastructure will be built by civil engineering group Razel. 

According to state-owned company EDC, thanks to the Touraké bridge (which will cost XAF9 billion), people and goods can safely cross the Lom River at any time of the year, even after the Lom Pangar dam is filled.

The Touraké Bridge, which has been awaited for several years, is financed by the French Development Agency (AFD). By facilitating mobility around the Lom Pangar dam, this structure will improve the transport of fishing products whose production was boosted around the dam since it was impounded in 2015.

EDC explains that the Touraké Bridge is part of the Environmental and Social Management Plan of the Lom Pangar hydroelectric project. This project has notably enabled the construction, in the Eastern region, of a dam with a 6 billion m3 water holding capacity to regulate the flows upstream of the Sanaga River, which provides 75% of Cameroon’s hydroelectric potential.

The project also includes the construction of a 30MW plant, which will end the Eastern region’s electric supply problems. As of December 31, 2020, the works were 9% completed.

BRM

back to top

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon
Starting from February 1, 2021, "modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes (ECTNs)  are prohibited," according to a briefing...

CICAM shuts Garoua plant over XAF1.3 bln debt

cicam-shuts-garoua-plant-over-xaf1-3-bln-debt
Financially fragilized, for years now, by the fierce competition from fabrics imported from China and West Africa, Cotonnière Industrielle du...

Cameroon launches the construction of a XAF9 bln bridge to facilitate mobility around the Lom Pangar dam

cameroon-launches-the-construction-of-a-xaf9-bln-bridge-to-facilitate-mobility-around-the-lom-pangar-dam
Today January 18, 2021, Cameroon's Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba is presiding over the launch of the construction of the Lom...

Cameroon to recover salaries unduly collected by suspended public servants

cameroon-to-recover-salaries-unduly-collected-by-suspended-public-servants
The circular providing instructions for the execution of the 2021 finance law reveals that the Cameroonian government will step up the actions initiated...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Government opposes the launch of Camtel’s mobile network planned for Jan 13, 2021, due to regulatory shortcomings

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Public Contracts: Ntui-Mankim road construction works delayed by disagreements over the awarding of construction contract to Chinese Sinohydro

cameroonian-truckers-suspend-transits-to-bangui-for-security-reasons

Cameroonian truckers suspend transits to Bangui for security reasons

maurice-simo-djom-a-good-made-in-cameroon-strategy-should-be-part-of-a-broad-policy-for-national-geoeconomics

Maurice Simo Djom “A good ‘Made in Cameroon’ strategy should be part of a broad policy for national geoeconomics”

port-of-douala-pad-sets-up-a-delegated-management-authority-for-towing-services

Port of Douala: PAD sets up a delegated management authority for towing services

cfa-franc-reform-waemu-on-a-status-quo-while-cemac-is-making-subtle-changes

CFA Franc reform: WAEMU on a status quo while CEMAC is making subtle changes

cemac-cameroon-to-source-xaf25-bln-on-the-money-market-next-dec-23

CEMAC: Cameroon to source XAF25 bln on the money market next Dec 23

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

Towards the digitalization of external trade operations at the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport

next
prev