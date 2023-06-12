Feicom’s support to decentralized local authorities fell 37% YoY in 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom) approved a total of CFA30.6 billion in loans and grants to Cameroonian decentralized local authorities (CTDs) last year. This amount, according to the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para-Public Enterprises (CTR), is down 37% compared to the CFA48.6 billion approved the previous year.

However, in addition to the sum granted, Feicom transferred more than CFA109.7 billion as “equalization resources” to CTDs over the period under review. These are communal taxes centralized by the Special Fund and redistributed to the CTDs to reduce wealth gaps and inequalities between them.

One of Feicom's missions is to redistribute regional taxes and levies subject to equalization, as well as additional communal levies and other communal and regional taxes subject to equalization. The body also makes available to the beneficiary regions, municipalities, syndicates of municipalities, and urban communities, the corresponding shares of the General Decentralization Allocation determined by the government.

As such, this public entity is one of the secular arms of the State of Cameroon in terms of financing local development.