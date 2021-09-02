logoBC
02 September 2021
Economy

Failing contractors abandon 38 public investment projects in Adamaoua

(Business in Cameroon) - Over 2018-2021, contractors abandoned 38 projects programmed in the public investment budget in Adamaoua. This was revealed by Amadou Bello, the Regional Delegate to the Minister of Economy in Adamaoua, during a field visit carried out by Yaouba Abdoulaye, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Finance.

According to regional tri-weekly L’œil du Sahel, which reports the figures, 81.5% of the projects (worth XAF1.2 billion overall) were abandoned because the contractors went bankrupt. In 5.2% of the cases, the projects were abandoned because the public treasury failed to pay the invoices issued by contractors, we also learn.

By abandoning those projects, contractors indirectly hinder infrastructure development in Adamaoua, which is officially one of the four poorest regions, the three other being the North, the Far-North, and the East.

Above all, those revelations revive the contractors’ selection process in the framework of projects programmed in the public investment budget.

BRM

