logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 August 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon exported about 158,000 tons of LNG in Jan-May 2020, the SNH informs

Cameroon exported about 158,000 tons of LNG in Jan-May 2020, the SNH informs
  • Comments   -   Monday, 03 August 2020 17:27

(Business in Cameroon) - From January 1 to May 31, 2020, Cameroon shipped seven loads of liquefied natural gas, according to the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH).  

From the data published by the corporation, it appears that the country exported 6,262,113 million BTU of natural gas (ed.note: 157,924.36 tons) during the period under review.

“Cameroon’s liquefied natural gas, sold to the Singaporean subsidiary of Russian group Gazprom, was supplied to India, South Korea, Kuwait, and Turkey,”  the SNH explains informing that in June, the country produced  225,918.84 m3 (0.102 million tons) of natural liquefied gas.  

The corporation indicates that 100% of the natural liquefied gas exported by Cameroon and its partner Perenco was destined for Asia (India, China, and Taiwan mainly), which represents 73% of the world LNG market; In 2019 Cameroon shipped 19 loads of LNG (7 more than in 2018) to the continent.

These exports, which are in line with the yearly delivery schedule concluded with Gazprom, shows the increase in the production of floating LNG plant Hilli Episeyo, located offshore Kribi with a nominal yearly production capacity of 1.2 million tons.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Cocoa prices drop below XAF1,000 for the first time since Q1-2019

cameroon-cocoa-prices-drop-below-xaf1-000-for-the-first-time-since-q1-2019
Since late July 2020, the average coca prices per kilogram in production areas in Cameroon has dropped below XAF1,000. According to système d’information...

Cameroon exported about 158,000 tons of LNG in Jan-May 2020, the SNH informs

cameroon-exported-about-158-000-tons-of-lng-in-jan-may-2020-the-snh-informs
From January 1 to May 31, 2020, Cameroon shipped seven loads of liquefied natural gas, according to the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH)....

Coleps: 2nd phase delayed by Covid-19 health crisis, not by a misunderstanding of internal procedures, Korean embassy reveals

coleps-2nd-phase-delayed-by-covid-19-health-crisis-not-by-a-misunderstanding-of-internal-procedures-korean-embassy-reveals
On July 23, the Korean embassy in Cameroon reacted to the information provided by the Ministry of Economy, and relayed by Business in Cameroon on July 17,...

Compulsory Taxpayer identification number: Cameroon extends deadline by an additional 4 months

compulsory-taxpayer-identification-number-cameroon-extends-deadline-by-an-additional-4-months
The Minister of Finance has once again extended the deadline for individuals and companies to get a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN). This deadline...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »