logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 July 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Duval Arno Distribution plans CFA40bn investment over the next 5 years

Cameroon: Duval Arno Distribution plans CFA40bn investment over the next 5 years
  • Comments   -   Monday, 04 July 2022 17:32

(Business in Cameroon) - Duval Arno Distribution (DAD) will inaugurate the first store of the French mass distribution brand BUT tomorrow July 5. The ceremony will take place in the PlayCe hypermarket in Yaoundé where the new outlet is housed.

The arrival of BUT, we learned, will be the starting point for the deployment of a 5-year investment program, which will enable Duval Arno Distribution to increase its footprint in the mass distribution sector in Cameroon and Africa.

"DAD intends to build 9 stores by the end of the year and plans to spend, over the next 5 years, not less than CFA40 billion for the construction and development of its outlets. The ambition by 2030 is to open about thirty new local supermarkets in Cameroon and about fifteen furniture and decoration stores," said the company which also operates the French brand Intermarché in Cameroon.

Higher competition in sight

BUT specializes in home furnishings and has more than 300 stores in France while the general retailer Intermarché is presented as the supermarket operator that captured the highest new market share in France in 2020. The deployment of these two brands in Cameroon will boost competition in the market. As a reminder, international brands, including French (Carrefour, Casino, BAO, Super U, Supeco ...), are already competing with local brands (Dovv, Santa Lucia, Fokou, etc.).

To find a place in this sector, which was once dominated by foreigners, local operators have opted for a proximity approach. They opened several stores in many areas in Yaoundé and Douala. But foreigners also seem to be adopting an aggressive countermeasure. This includes wholesale sales at discounted prices (the more you buy, the cheaper the product is per unit, ed), with cash and carry brands such as BAO and more recently Supeco.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: IFC approves CFA2bn loan for SCE

cameroon-ifc-approves-cfa2bn-loan-for-sce
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private arm of the World Bank, announced Tuesday it has granted a loan of $3.2 million (a little...

Cameroon: EDC's profit falls 75% in 2019-20

cameroon-edc-s-profit-falls-75-in-2019-20
The Cameroon Electricity Development Corporation (EDC) recently published its result for FY2021. According to the document, the net profit after tax for...

Cameroon: Car insurance companies to increase the cost of services

cameroon-car-insurance-companies-to-increase-the-cost-of-services
Car insurance companies in Cameroon entered negotiations with the government to increase the cost of their services. They say they were expecting the new...

Cameroon: Afruibana urges authorities to veto certifiers’ wage increase request

cameroon-afruibana-urges-authorities-to-veto-certifiers-wage-increase-request
The Pan-African Association of Banana Producers and Exporters (Afruibana) made a plea in Cameroon calling on authorities to oppose the salary increase...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »