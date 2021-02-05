logoBC
Six consultants shortlisted for strategic environmental and social assessment of Cameroon’s transport sector

  • Comments   -   Friday, 05 February 2021 16:19

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi recently published a list of six companies shortlisted to participate in the closed tenders for strategic environmental and social assessments of the transport sector in Cameroon.

Of the six candidates selected, four are foreign. They are namely Tunisian CCM Worldwide & OC Global, South African CSIR/CIME Service, Canadian MN Consultant & WSP Canada Inc, and Portuguese Nemus.

To contend with those firms, there are two Cameroonian companies: Global Environment & Spatial Technologies and Rainbow namely. "Every consultant on the shortlist will receive a letter of invitation to tender," the official indicates.  

Technical specifications

At the end of the selection process, the successful consultant will assess the current state of the transport sector and provide environmental and social suggestions to improve the government’s investments in the sector.  

Indeed, according to the 2020-2030 National Development Strategy, transport infrastructure construction, maintenance, or reconstruction investments should improve the services by following stated standards as well as reduce the gaps and deficits recorded in road, rail, river-lake-sea, and air transport.

The aim will be to promote the development of river and lake transport through the rehabilitation of the inland port of Garoua, the promotion of maintenance activities through the modernization of the shipyard and the completion and operation of the Limbe oil yard project as well as the construction of dry ports in the framework of CEMAC integration projects.  

As far as road transportation is concerned, Cameroon intends to increase the density of its paved road network from 0.32 to 0.48 km per 1000 residents. Specifically, the country will pave at least 6,000-km of roads during the period under review by completing ongoing projects. Priority will be given to the 4,800-km of national roads still being constructed.  

In the air transport sector, the government intends to build a new terminal and runway at the Douala International Airport, upgrade the international airport of Garoua and increase the local people and freight traffic operated by the national carrier and private operators through the liberalization of the sector. In addition, feasibility studies will be conducted for the development of a world-class airport located in the Douala metropolitan area.

S.A.

