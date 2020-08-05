logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 August 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon saves close to XAF11 mln monthly after adjusting the salary of 4,490 health personnel

Cameroon saves close to XAF11 mln monthly after adjusting the salary of 4,490 health personnel
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 05 August 2020 17:29

(Business in Cameroon) - Some days ago, when they received their July 2020 salary, some physicians and health personnel operating for Cameroon noticed that their usual salaries had been cut by XAF2,400. Anguished by that fact, they saw this as a concealed wage cut carried out “despite the coronavirus” health crisis, a local media informed.

This is not the case, however. When we checked with the Ministry of Health, it appeared that this is rather an adjustment aimed at normalizing a special bonus of XAF2,400 that they have been receiving twice monthly over the last 18 years.

This is confirmed by the Ministry of Finance, which explains that this adjustment is the result of the public finance consolidation program that entered its implementation stage in 2018 with the physical counting operation COPPE launched to identify every civil servant on the state payroll. Authorized sources at the Ministry informed that over the last 18 years, this special bonus has been paid twice monthly on the salary of 4,490 health personnel making the public treasury lose about XAF2.5 billion during the period. 

With this adjustment then, the state is saving about XAF11 million monthly but, this is far less than the XAF35 billion it now saves monthly thanks to the COPPE.  

Indeed, thanks to the physical counting operation, the government has identified and removed fictitious civil servants from its payroll. It also uncovered some servants who were unduly receiving benefits and allowances.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon saves close to XAF11 mln monthly after adjusting the salary of 4,490 health personnel

cameroon-saves-close-to-xaf11-mln-monthly-after-adjusting-the-salary-of-4-490-health-personnel
Some days ago, when they received their July 2020 salary, some physicians and health personnel operating for Cameroon noticed that their usual salaries...

Nigerian “Ibom Air” plans routes to the CEMAC region via Libreville and Douala

nigerian-ibom-air-plans-routes-to-the-cemac-region-via-libreville-and-douala
“Ibom Air currently deploys a fleet of five 90-seat Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets,” an article published on Forbes on August 4, informed. According to...

Union Bank of Cameroon’s board appoints Felix Landry Njoume as new MD

union-bank-of-cameroon-s-board-appoints-felix-landry-njoume-as-new-md
Subject to regulatory approval, Felix Landry Njoum is the new Managing Director of Union Bank of Cameroon (UBC) PLC. "Compliance and regulatory steps are...

Cameroon launches the 3rd phase of its economic partnership agreement with the EU

cameroon-launches-the-3rd-phase-of-its-economic-partnership-agreement-with-the-eu
Today August 4, 2020, the third phase of the economic partnership agreement between Cameroon and the European Union commenced. In this framework, the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »