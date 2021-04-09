logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 April 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: Public corporations’ guaranteed debt dropped by 24.5% YoY to XAF28 bln at end-2020 (CAA)

Cameroon: Public corporations’ guaranteed debt dropped by 24.5% YoY to XAF28 bln at end-2020 (CAA)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 09 April 2021 16:05

(Business in Cameroon) - As of December 31, 2020, the guaranteed debt of Cameroonian public corporations was XAF28 billion, according to the national sinking fund CAA.

The CAA informs that at end-2019, the debt was XAF37 billion. Therefore, it represents a 24.5% year-on-year decrease because the beneficiary companies repaid some of them.

The CAA adds that the debt declined over the period under review because the state of Cameroon did not guarantee any borrowing operations for the public corporations. This prudential debt policy is part of the country’s strategy to contain public corporations’ indebtedness, which is a threat to the country’s budget (according to public authorities and international financial partners).

In the 2020 finance law published by the Ministry of Finance, the government informed that over the 2021-2023 period, it would implement measures aimed at reducing the pressure those corporations, with contingent liabilities, place on the state budget by orienting them towards non-sovereign loans from development partners or private banks.

According to the latest report from the CAA, as of December 31, 2021, the volume of public corporations’ non-guaranteed debts was XAF922 billion in Cameroon, representing 4.2% of GDP. Year-on-year, it represents a XAF131 billion decline compared with the XAF1,053 billion recorded at end-December 2019. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that the debt of several public corporations was not yet computed as of December 31, 2020, and therefore not included in the state volume.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Public corporations’ guaranteed debt dropped by 24.5% YoY to XAF28 bln at end-2020 (CAA)

cameroon-public-corporations-guaranteed-debt-dropped-by-24-5-yoy-to-xaf28-bln-at-end-2020-caa
As of December 31, 2020, the guaranteed debt of Cameroonian public corporations was XAF28 billion, according to the national sinking fund CAA. The CAA...

Cameroon: Poultry farmers will charter flights to reduce transport costs of poultry products imported from Brazil (IPAVIC)

cameroon-poultry-farmers-will-charter-flights-to-reduce-transport-costs-of-poultry-products-imported-from-brazil-ipavic
Since March 22, 2021, when the government authorized the importation of poultry products from Brazil, Cameroonian poultry farmers have been gearing...

Boosted by CDC’s performance, Cameroon’s banana exports rose by 5,082 tons YoY in Q1-2021 (ASSOBACAM)

boosted-by-cdc-s-performance-cameroon-s-banana-exports-rose-by-5-082-tons-yoy-in-q1-2021-assobacam
In Q1- 2021, Cameroon exported 54,900 tons of banana, according to the Banana Association ASSOBACAM. Compared with the 49,818 tons the country...

Cameroon to commission the first section of the Yaoundé-Douala highway by Jan 2022

cameroon-to-commission-the-first-section-of-the-yaounde-douala-highway-by-jan-2022
Cameroon plans to commission the first 60 kilometers of the Yaoundé-Douala highway before the AFCON2021, which will start in January 2022. This was...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise