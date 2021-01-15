logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 January 2021 -

BannerICBC2021

Economy

Cameroon launches call for expression of interest for investors interested in its animal by-products processing sector

Cameroon launches call for expression of interest for investors interested in its animal by-products processing sector
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 14 January 2021 12:39

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 12, the Cameroonian Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (Minepia) issued a call for expression of interest to pre-qualify investors wishing to invest in the animal by-products processing sector.

According to the calling document, the government will co-fund, with the qualified private investors, the establishment of the processing units thanks to funds provided by the World Bank in the framework of Livestock Development Project Prodel.

The Minepia's call for expressions of interest reveals that the units to be built include a large-scale dairy processing unit (with the possibility of setting up a UHT-type dairy), an industrial pork processing unit, an industrial poultry processing unit, a beehive products processing unit, and an industrial beef processing unit.

The document adds that the public funds to be injected into each of these projects range between XAF150 and 350 million, or 60% of the budget necessary to implement the business plan. Economic operators interested in this government offer can submit their tender documents, by February 5, 2021, to the Prodel coordination unit in Yaoundé.

Apart from boosting the value of products such as Oku white honey (labeled by the African Intellectual Property Organization-Oapi), the implementation of these projects will have a significant impact on Cameroon's trade balance, in which the importation of dairy products and other sausages and cheeses weigh heavily.

For instance, according to estimates by the French National Interprofessional Center for the Dairy Economy (Cniel), France exported over 305 tons of cheese and 1,835 tons of milk and dairy beverages to Cameroon in 2018.

Also, in 2015, the country spent XAF31 billion (exceeding the average of XAF20 billion recorded since 2013) to import milk, according to figures published by the Minedia.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Camtel: Judith Yah Sunday ordered to cancel the last “irregular” appointments

camtel-judith-yah-sunday-ordered-to-cancel-the-last-irregular-appointments
"I have the honor to ask you to postpone the execution of the memorandum No. 005/DG/DRH/SGCR of January 8, 2021, appointing temporary staff at the Company...

ENEO posts XAF155 bln of debt to Independent power producers and fuel suppliers at end-2019

eneo-posts-xaf155-bln-of-debt-to-independent-power-producers-and-fuel-suppliers-at-end-2019
In its recently published 2019 annual report, Eneo indicates that during the 2019 financial year, it experienced an "unprecedented deterioration of its...

Rougier group posts €46 mln turnover for 2019, 69% down from 2016 performance

rougier-group-posts-46-mln-turnover-for-2019-69-down-from-2016-performance
In late 2020, forestry group Rougier, whose Cameroonian subsidiary Société forestière et Industrielle de la Doumé (SFID) went bankrupt three years ago,...

Pay-TV Packages: Cornered by Startimes, Canalsat lowers its prices in Cameroon

pay-tv-packages-cornered-by-startimes-canalsat-lowers-its-prices-in-cameroon
Early this year, pay-TV operator Canalsat lowered the prices of some of its packages in Cameroon. These include the "Access" and "Evasion" packages, which...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n94: December 2020

The rise of Cameroon’s automotive industry

The «Made in Cameroon» war


Investir au Cameroun n104 Décembre 2020

L’émergence d’une industrie automobile camer

La bataille du « Made in Cameroon »