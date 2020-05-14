Cameroon: Feasibility studies for the construction of Limbé deep seaport are being updated, since Oct 2019 (Minister of Transport)

(Business in Cameroon) - During an interview granted to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe (photo) provided updates on the state of the project for the construction of a deep seaport in Limbé, Southwest Cameroon.

According to the official, the feasibility studies of this project -carried out more than 10 years ago- are being updated, since October 2019. This first study estimated the construction of the port at about XAF400 billion.

The port infrastructure will specialize in the transport of heavy products such as hydrocarbons -due to its proximity to the National Refining Company (Sonara)- and agricultural products (the South-West region is home to huge banana plantations and an important cocoa producing area), he reveals.

On May 5, 2020, a presidential decree was published placing the deep seaport under the supervision of the Port Authority of Limbé (PAL).

BRM