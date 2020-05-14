logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 May 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Feasibility studies for the construction of Limbé deep seaport are being updated, since Oct 2019 (Minister of Transport)

Cameroon: Feasibility studies for the construction of Limbé deep seaport are being updated, since Oct 2019 (Minister of Transport)
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 14 May 2020 13:31

(Business in Cameroon) - During an interview granted to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe (photo) provided updates on the state of the project for the construction of a deep seaport in Limbé, Southwest Cameroon.

According to the official, the feasibility studies of this project -carried out more than 10 years ago- are being updated, since October 2019. This first study estimated the construction of the port at about XAF400 billion.

The port infrastructure will specialize in the transport of heavy products such as hydrocarbons -due to its proximity to the National Refining Company (Sonara)- and agricultural products (the South-West region is home to huge banana plantations and an important cocoa producing area), he reveals.

On May 5, 2020, a presidential decree was published placing the deep seaport under the supervision of the Port Authority of Limbé (PAL).  

BRM

back to top

SCB Cameroon’s board appoints Madeleine Koum as Deputy General Manager

scb-cameroon-s-board-appoints-madeleine-koum-as-deputy-general-manager
On May 12, 2020, in Douala, Madeleine Koum née Ebenye Ewele, was officially introduced to SCB Cameroon’s clients as the Deputy General Manager of this...

Cemac: Banks’ adoption of the repo agreements boosted interbank transactions by 300% in 2019

cemac-banks-adoption-of-the-repo-agreements-boosted-interbank-transactions-by-300-in-2019
In 2019, the repurchase transactions (repo) carried out on the interbank market of the CEMAC zone reached XAF2,546 billion. By the end of 2018, operations...

Cameroon: Sitracel launches sales of fabric face masks, after CICAM

cameroon-sitracel-launches-sales-of-fabric-face-masks-after-cicam
Days ago, Société industrielle de traitement de cellulose (Sitracel) made an announcement indicating that it has started selling protective face-masks....

Cameroon: Feasibility studies for the construction of Limbé deep seaport are being updated, since Oct 2019 (Minister of Transport)

cameroon-feasibility-studies-for-the-construction-of-limbe-deep-seaport-are-being-updated-since-oct-2019-minister-of-transport
During an interview granted to the government daily Cameroon Tribune, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe (photo) provided updates on the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique