Yaoundé - 16 June 2021 -
Economy

A new batch of 55 young Cameroonians enters CAMRAIL’s training-recruitment program

A new batch of 55 young Cameroonians enters CAMRAIL's training-recruitment program
(Business in Cameroon) - On June 7, 2021, CAMRAIL officially welcomed a new batch of 55 young Cameroonians to whom it will offer training for railway occupations, a company release indicates. As has been the case since the launch of this initiative, the course is offered in collaboration with the professional training Collège de la Salle.

The beneficiaries of the training were selected at the end of a competition organized on December 19, 2020, to recruit foreman shunters and shunting train drivers. At the end of the training aimed at developing railway jobs in Cameroon, the beneficiaries will be recruited by CAMRAIL.

Since 2017 when the program was launched, 229 young Cameroonians who benefited from the training have already been directly recruited by CAMRAIL.

CAMRAIL has covered 50% of the costs of the competitive exams and training, and 100% of their medical and psychometric test expenses. To date, CAMRAIL has spent XAF155 million to help profile railway employment skills to young Cameroonian graduates,” explains Thierry Armand Owona, Human Resources Manager for CAMRAIL.

