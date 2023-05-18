logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 May 2023
Pasta export from Cameroon exploded by 552%YoY between January and October 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The volume of pasta exported from Cameroon reached a little more than 1,370 tons between January and October 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Economy. Compared to the same period the previous year, the department said, this makes an incredible surge of 552%.

The revenue generated with these sales also followed the same trend, growing by 650% from CFA109 million to over CFA821 million between the two periods. According to the ministry, the higher export volume was spurred by growing demand from Cemac countries, where local producers (Cadyst Invest, Grand Moulin du Cameroun, and Africa Food Distribution, among others) distribute much of their production. It should be noted that these good results were achieved at a time when wheat prices rose sharply due to the war in Ukraine and supply chains were disrupted.

In addition to pasta, increases were observed for beer and soft drinks (+65.9% in volume and 64.6% in value), packaging (+20.1% in volume and 27.5% in value), and processed wood (+26.8% in volume and 18.4% in value); excluding petroleum products.

