logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 September 2020 -
Economy

Hydrocarbon Prices Stabilization Fund opens a single account to boost petroleum tax and equalization payments collection

Hydrocarbon Prices Stabilization Fund opens a single account to boost petroleum tax and equalization payments collection
  • Comments   -   Friday, 18 September 2020 12:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s national Hydrocarbon Prices Stabilization Fund (HPSF) recently opened an account at CCA-Bank for the collection of various taxes and equalization payments.

It, therefore, invites its distributors (Total, Texaco, OiLibya, Tradex, Camoco, Petrolex, Algo, Delta Petroleum, and First Oil for liquid products and Sctm, Camgaz, Aza Africagaz, and Kosan Crisplant for liquefied petroleum gas) to pay their taxes and equalization payments in that account.

According to internal sources at the HPSF, the new account will boost tax and equalization payments collection. The fund was created to regulate hydrocarbon prices. Depending on its financial capabilities, it bears all or part of the costs when the prices of products it distributes (via its distributors) rise.

Since the liberalization of the downstream oil sector in 1998, HPSF has been ensuring the national supply by regulating stocks and prices. It also makes sure the competition is healthy between operators in the sector. Also, it protects consumers via two mechanisms: stabilization and equalization payments.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Hydrocarbon Prices Stabilization Fund opens a single account to boost petroleum tax and equalization payments collection

hydrocarbon-prices-stabilization-fund-opens-a-single-account-to-boost-petroleum-tax-and-equalization-payments-collection
Cameroon’s national Hydrocarbon Prices Stabilization Fund (HPSF) recently opened an account at CCA-Bank for the collection of various taxes and...

Cameroon imported XAF72 bln worth of alcoholic drinks in 2019, up 12% YoY (INS)

cameroon-imported-xaf72-bln-worth-of-alcoholic-drinks-in-2019-up-12-yoy-ins
Cameroon imported 93.368 tons of alcoholic drinks in 2019, according to data from the National Institute for Statistics. The bill during the period was...

Abakal Mahamat: “The actions of the Central Bank, coupled with the intervention of the State have been of crucial importance…”

abakal-mahamat-the-actions-of-the-central-bank-coupled-with-the-intervention-of-the-state-have-been-of-crucial-importance
Based on BGFI Cameroon’s experience, the bank’s managing director talks about the impact of the Coronavirus on the local financial sector and appreciates...

Cameroon: Ministry of SMEs pledges XAF50 mln to support women entrepreneurs in 2021

cameroon-ministry-of-smes-pledges-xaf50-mln-to-support-women-entrepreneurs-in-2021
In 2021, the Ministry of SMEs will support the Association of Cameroon Business Women (GFAC) with XAF50 million. This was revealed by Achille...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier