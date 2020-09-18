Cameroon imported XAF101.7 bln of textile materials in 2019, up 6.4% YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, Cameroon spent XAF101.71 billion to import 121,935 tons of textile materials, up by 6.4% year-over-year.

In detail, silk (135 tons) absorbed XAF117 million while Wool and hair (12 tons) cost XAF6 million. For Cotton (794 tons), the country spent XAF1.427 billion, and XAF3.803 billion on vegetable fibers (4,899 tons). Synthetic filaments (11,305 tons) captured XAF11.111 billion and Synthetic or fibers (2,580 tons) XAF4.4 billion.

The country also spent XAF2.912 billion on wadding and felt (2,711 tons), XAF2.527 billion on carpets and floor coverings (4,104 tons), XAF236 million on special fabrics (194 tons), and XAF823 million on coated fabrics (398 tons).

Also, knitted fabrics (23 tons) captured XAF39 billion while knitted garments (5,390 tons) absorbed XAF8.045 billion and non-knitted garments (2,932 tons) cost XAF4.393 billion.

Other woven articles (86,458 tons) cost XAF61.879 billion while packaging bags (2,570 tons) took XAF4.337 billion and second-hand clothes (73,170 tons) XAF39.482 billion.

S.A.