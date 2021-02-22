Cameroon: Industrial producer price index recorded a 0.7% rise in Q3-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) recently published its note on the Q3-2020 Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) which describes the overall evolution of prices by highlighting the industries that contributed significantly to the changes in that index.

In the report, it appears that during the period under review, prices recorded a slight increase (0.7%) in the industrial sector compared to Q2-2020. "(...) The price increase recorded in the furniture manufacturing industries (4.3%), woodworking, and wood products manufacturing industries (3%), mining and quarrying industries (1.7%) and environmental industries (1.3%) was offset by the sharp decline recorded in the refinery sector(-11.7%)," the INS explains.

According to the INS, IPPI helps measure changes in the ex-works prices paid to producers (excluding taxes and subsidies, and excluding transport margins) of industrial goods produced in Cameroon. For the present report, the INS selected 103 companies covering 328 product lines, 177 brands, 48 activity clusters, and 24 branches. It takes into account all the companies in the industrial sector and made the selections to take into account about 80% of the turnover recorded in every branch.

