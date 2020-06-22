logoBC
Yaoundé - 22 June 2020 -
Economy

Camair-Co places 371 employees under 3-month technical unemployment due to “financial constraints” and fleet unavailability

Camair-Co places 371 employees under 3-month technical unemployment due to “financial constraints” and fleet unavailability
  • Comments   -   Monday, 22 June 2020 14:08

(Business in Cameroon) - The current Covid-19 health crisis is not helping Camair-Co, which is already cash strapped. In a recent correspondence addressed to the Minister of Finance, its General Manager, Louis Georges Njipendi Kuotu, reveals that "the total resumption of operations is not envisaged before three months, given the financial constraints, and also the unavailability of fleet."

Indeed, currently,  Camair-Co does not have any operational aircraft. Its two MA60s (deployed on the domestic market) require maintenance while the lessor of its single Bombardier Dash 8 (Abu Dhabi Aviation) unilaterally terminated the leasing contract to claim millions of unpaid fees. In addition, its two Boeing 737-700s (grounded since February 2019) are desperately waiting to be ferried for maintenance.

Due to this difficult context (zero turnover), the company has placed 371 of its employees under technical unemployment for 3 months (renewable if necessary), starting from today June 22, 2020. According to the company's management, this measure "aims, in particular, to limit the unnecessary increase in salary debt, reduce the risks of staff contagion and control operating expenses."

During a simulation carried out last April, Louis Georges Njipendi Kuotu had indicated that the total cost of technical unemployment, subject to taking into account salary variables, is CFAF 1.479 billion. This cost is divided between the wages of the 206 people who will remain at work and the wages of the 371 who will be placed under technical unemployment.

Let’s note that the company’s employees are owed wage arrears since March 2020.

Romuald Ngueyap

back to top

Camair-Co places 371 employees under 3-month technical unemployment due to “financial constraints” and fleet unavailability

camair-co-places-371-employees-under-3-month-technical-unemployment-due-to-financial-constraints-and-fleet-unavailability
The current Covid-19 health crisis is not helping Camair-Co, which is already cash strapped. In a recent correspondence addressed to the Minister of...

Cameroon: Funding stage completed for Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project

cameroon-funding-stage-completed-for-cameroon-chad-power-interconnection-project
On June 16, 2020, the World Bank’s board of directors approved a US$385 million concessional loan agreement for the implementation of the Cameroon-Chad...

Cameroon to save about CFAF14 bln yearly through the Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project

cameroon-to-save-about-cfaf14-bln-yearly-through-the-cameroon-chad-power-interconnection-project
After the successful mobilization of financing for the implementation of the Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project, Cameroonian authorities...

Camrail transported 832,000 m3 of petroleum products in 2019

camrail-transported-832-000-m3-of-petroleum-products-in-2019
Camrail, a subsidiary of Bolloré Railways and concessionaire of Cameroon’s rail network, informs that it transported 832,000 m3 of petroleum products...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »