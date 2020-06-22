Camair-Co places 371 employees under 3-month technical unemployment due to “financial constraints” and fleet unavailability

(Business in Cameroon) - The current Covid-19 health crisis is not helping Camair-Co, which is already cash strapped. In a recent correspondence addressed to the Minister of Finance, its General Manager, Louis Georges Njipendi Kuotu, reveals that "the total resumption of operations is not envisaged before three months, given the financial constraints, and also the unavailability of fleet."

Indeed, currently, Camair-Co does not have any operational aircraft. Its two MA60s (deployed on the domestic market) require maintenance while the lessor of its single Bombardier Dash 8 (Abu Dhabi Aviation) unilaterally terminated the leasing contract to claim millions of unpaid fees. In addition, its two Boeing 737-700s (grounded since February 2019) are desperately waiting to be ferried for maintenance.

Due to this difficult context (zero turnover), the company has placed 371 of its employees under technical unemployment for 3 months (renewable if necessary), starting from today June 22, 2020. According to the company's management, this measure "aims, in particular, to limit the unnecessary increase in salary debt, reduce the risks of staff contagion and control operating expenses."

During a simulation carried out last April, Louis Georges Njipendi Kuotu had indicated that the total cost of technical unemployment, subject to taking into account salary variables, is CFAF 1.479 billion. This cost is divided between the wages of the 206 people who will remain at work and the wages of the 371 who will be placed under technical unemployment.

Let’s note that the company’s employees are owed wage arrears since March 2020.

Romuald Ngueyap